Yasir key to success in England: Iqbal Qasim

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim has said that Pakistan’s spinner Yasir Shah could play a match-winning role in the upcoming Test series against England.

In England, right-handed leg spinners usually perform well, Iqbal said while talking to media. “The late Abdul Qadir was very successful in England, Mushtaq Ahmed and Danish Kaneria also performed well there, so Yasir has a strong chance to create difficulties for the England batsmen. But it all depends on his form and preparation,” he added.

“Speed is important for fast bowlers but at the same time they should pay attention to their line and length, as the pitches in England are a bit damp, so fast bowlers can be a problem for batsmen,” he said.

Iqbal named top order batsman Babar Azam and middle order Iftikhar Ahmed as likely top performers for Pakistan in the series against England.