Lego backlash

STOCKHOLM: Danish toymaker Lego said on Thursday it had cancelled the launch of a model of a multi-purpose aircraft after critics pointed out it conflicted with the company’s creed not to make toys out of "real military vehicles".
The aircraft in question is the American Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, an aircraft distinguished by its ability to turn its propellers vertically, making it in effect both a helicopter and an airplane.