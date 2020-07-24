Paris official

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: A deputy mayor of Paris resigned on Thursday following protests over his links with alleged child sex abuser Gabriel Matzneff, an award-winning writer. Christophe Girard, one of newly re-elected mayor Anne Hidalgo’s deputies, told AFP he had no desire to have the issue "ruin" his life nor did he feel he had to "justify myself permanently for something that does not exist."