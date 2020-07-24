Emirates to cover virus-related medical costs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dubai: Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, will cover customers’ coronavirus-related medical costs in a bid to "boost travel confidence", the Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.
"Emirates will cover its passengers for Covid-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs when they travel on board Emirates, to and from the UAE and around the world, free of charge," the emirate’s media office said in a statement.