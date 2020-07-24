close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
AFP
July 24, 2020

Italy detains migrant rescue ship

World

Rome: The migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking was detained on Wednesday over technical irregularities, Italy’s coastguard said, a move blasted as "harassment" by the charity that runs the vessel. The ship had been allowed to disembark at a Sicilian port on July 7, with 180 rescued migrants onboard transferred to another boat for a two-week coronavirus quarantine. Those two weeks ended on Tuesday -- but the next day the Ocean Viking was immobilised.

