Hamas leader freed after 16 months

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Thursday freed a senior leader of Hamas in the West Bank after imprisoning him without trial for 16 months, his son said.
Hassan Yousef, a co-founder of the Palestinian Islamist group, was arrested on April 2 last year at his home near Ramallah in the occupied territory. "He is now at home and is in good health," his son Owais Yousef said.