Fri Jul 24, 2020
Pope’s ex-envoy faces sex charges

PARIS: Pope Francis’s former ambassador to France, Luigi Ventura, will go on trial in Paris in November for alleged sexual assault, sources told AFP on Thursday. Ventura, an Italian-born archbishop, was stripped of his diplomatic immunity by the Vatican last July after he was questioned by police on sexual assault claims by four men, and resigned in December after reaching the 75-year age limit for his post.

