close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 24, 2020

UN calls for basic income to help world’s poorest

World

 
July 24, 2020

United Nations, United States: Nearly three billion of the world’s poorest people should receive a temporary basic income to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, a United Nations body says.

As infection numbers spike in developing countries, measures to protect vulnerable populations are "urgently needed", according to a report released Wednesday by the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Funding of $199 billion per month would provide 2.7 billion people with a temporary basic income and the "means to buy food and pay for health and education expenses", the report said.

The virus has brought havoc to the developing world where millions work in the informal economy with little access to government welfare or other support. "Unprecedented times call for unprecedented social and economic measures," said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

Latest News

More From World