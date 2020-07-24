Trump touts five-word memory test!

Washington: Donald Trump has divulged details of a cognitive test he "aced" -- including a five-word memory challenge he said proved he had the "mental stamina" to lead the US.

"Person. Woman. Man Camera. TV," the US president recited as he revealed details of the much-discussed test to Fox TV on Wednesday. "The last questions are much more difficult," he said in an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", in which he repeatedly questioned the mental capacity of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"Like a memory question. It’s like, you’ll go: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV," the president said. "So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah. It’s: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’"