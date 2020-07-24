‘No Brexit deal by end of July’

LONDON: Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday it was clear that London will not achieve its goal of striking a preliminary July agreement on the UK’s exit from the EU.

"It is unfortunately clear that we will not reach in July the ‘early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement’," David Frost said after the latest round of negotiations ended in London.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month said he wanted British business to know by the end of July whether a deal was within striking distance or if they should start preparing for a messy no-deal split when the post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31.