Fri Jul 24, 2020
AFP
July 24, 2020

US House approves removing Confederate statues

World

AFP
July 24, 2020

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a measure removing from Capitol Hill statues of people who served in the Confederacy during the country’s bitter 19’th century Civil War.

While the measure was approved 305-113 in a bipartisan vote in the House, where Democrats hold a majority, it still needs approval in the Senate, controlled by President Donald Trump’s Republicans.

Trump, who has strongly opposed taking down historical statues, would also need to sign the measure for it to become law. The bill orders the removal from the US Capitol, where Congress is located, of statues of individuals who voluntarily served in the Confederacy.

During the 1861-65 Civil War several southern states tried to secede and form an independent slaveholding republic. The measure would also remove the statues of three men who either supported slavery or white supremacy.

