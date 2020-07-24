Saudi king

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler King Salman underwent successful surgery on Thursday to remove his gall bladder, the royal court said, three days after he was admitted to hospital. It is rare for Saudi Arabia to report on the health of the ageing monarch, who has ruled the top oil exporter and the Arab world’s biggest economy since 2015. The king is the second reigning monarch in the Gulf to be hospitalised after Kuwait’s 91-year-old emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, amid the twin regional crises of the coronavirus pandemic and a plunge in crude prices.