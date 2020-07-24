close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
AFP
July 24, 2020

Miro sculpture

World

PARIS: More than 40 monumental sculptures by artistic giants including Miro, Rodin and Calder -- which have not seen in decades -- will go under the hammer in Paris in October, Christie’s said on Thursday. The Catalan master’s colourful painted bronze "The Caress of a Bird" is expected to go for between four and six million euros ($6.9 million) while a mosaic by the Franco-Chinese artist Zao Wou-Ki could reach two million euros, the auction house said.

