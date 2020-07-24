close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
AFP
July 24, 2020

Paris official

World

AFP
July 24, 2020

Paris: A deputy mayor of Paris resigned on Thursday following protests over his links with alleged child sex abuser Gabriel Matzneff, an award-winning writer. Christophe Girard, one of newly re-elected mayor Anne Hidalgo’s deputies, told AFP he had no desire to have the issue "ruin" his life nor did he feel he had to "justify myself permanently for something that does not exist."

