Fri Jul 24, 2020
AFP
July 24, 2020

Emirates to cover virus-related medical costs

World

AFP
July 24, 2020

Dubai: Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, will cover customers’ coronavirus-related medical costs in a bid to "boost travel confidence", the Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

"Emirates will cover its passengers for Covid-19 related medical expenses and quarantine costs when they travel on board Emirates, to and from the UAE and around the world, free of charge," the emirate’s media office said in a statement.

