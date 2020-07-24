TDAP gears up to launch virtual trade shows

KARACHI: Since all the trade exhibitions have been called off due to COVID-19, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has planned virtual exhibitions to connect local sellers with international buyers, the authority’s top official said.

Trade events quickly went dark across the globe due to the new coronavirus, taking with them sales opportunities that might be difficult to make up for. Several companies and trade organisations are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.

TDAP Chief Executive Arif Khan said all the exhibitions from March 2020 to December 2020 were cancelled due the pandemic induced lockdown. “We can’t participate in any exhibitions to meet buyers, therefore we have decided to display the local produce virtually.”

Although there is no substitute for face-to-face contact with potential clients, TDAP is also seeking services of consultants offering virtual exhibition platforms to minimise the trade losses.

Khan said TDAP was trying to develop this whole new concept hoping the entire scheme would be up and running in a couple of months. “We are studying different modules adopted by various organisations across the world and we will be developing our own custom-made system to effectively organise virtual exhibitions.”

Around a dozen international exhibitions, which Pakistani exporters used to participate in under the umbrella of TDAP have been cancelled including Heimtextile, Inter-textile-Shanghai, Tex World New York, Tex World Paris, Fashion World Tokyo, International Sourcing Expo Australia and Domotex carpets exhibitions in Germany.

Former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mirza Ikhtyar Baig said international exhibitions always played a very important role in promoting sales and exports.

Exhibitions provide producers with the opportunity to display the products, launch new range, and invite buyers to the production facility; while customers dealt confidently face to face, negotiate pricing and delivery schedules, etc.

“As there are no more conventional trade events, holding virtual exhibitions is an excellent idea. We need to prepare ourselves to adopt cutting edge tools,” he added.

He said there were several marketing tools, and exhibitions were the most important. “Now that we cannot contact each and every potential buyer one by one, these virtual events would provide a platform to reach the export markets.

With so many information technology and online conferencing tools available, virtual events can be quite close to conventional events. After all, it’s good to have something than nothing,” Baig added.