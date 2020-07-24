Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee was little changed on Thursday due to routine dollar demand from importers, and dealers said they expected the local unit to remain range-bound in the coming days.

The rupee closed at 167.62 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 167.63 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 167.90/dollar, slightly higher from Wednesday’s closing of 168.

“It was a dull day. The rupee traded in a narrow range of 167.50 to 167.75 against the dollar,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“The rupee is likely to be stuck in a range-bound trading owing to a fewer import payments and improved supply of the greenback. The rupee should trade in the band of 167.52 and 167.72 in the session ahead.”

Dealers expect an increase in dollar inflows in the shape of remittances ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, which is likely to help the domestic currency avoid a decline.