Gold rates increase Rs2,300/tola

KARACHI: Making new price records, gold rates in the local market rose Rs2,300/tola on Thursday to an all-time high of Rs117,300/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,972 to Rs100,566. In the international market, bullion rates increased $26 to $1,882/ounce. Local jewellers claimed bullion prices remained Rs4,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

A jeweller said, “Only 20 percent people find work in the market. Since there is low purchasing power among the people, only investors are buying gold.”