FBR constitutes committee to address Sindh concerns over tax

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a committee to iron out differences with Sindh tax authority over revenue collection from motor vehicles in the province, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said the committee comprises member taxpayers audit, chief commissioner, Regional Tax Office-II, Karachi and secretary of Excise and Taxation Sindh to resolve the withholding tax collection issue.

The provincial motor vehicle authority collects tax as withholding agent on registration of new motor vehicles and transfer of registration. It collects withholding tax under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Sindh excise, taxation and narcotics control department discontinued the collection of withholding tax from July 1 in line with a decision of Sindh cabinet last year.

The FBR, however, said the obligation to withhold or collect taxes has no relation with Article 146 of the constitution, which could have applied if power to legislate or to administer tax law was delegated to the provinces.

“Collection and deposit of tax is a procedural matter and is governed by the laws made under the constitution,” it said. “Many are also acting as withholding agents of Sindh Services Sales Tax Act on behalf of Sindh government.”

Therefore, the FBR asked Sindh excise and taxation department to resume collection of withholding tax on motor vehicle registration/transfer.

The revenue body, in a letter to the Sindh government, said major issues with the provincial government have already been addressed through the Finance Act, 2020 where an explanation has been added to Section 231B of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

As per the explanation the withholding tax collection/deduction would not be applied on registration/transfer on rickshaw, motorcycle-rickshaw and any other motor vehicle having engine capacity up to 200cc.

The FBR said the explanation would be applied retrospectively and all taxes collected by the FBR on account of non-deduction of tax from motor cycle, rickshaw would be settled by September this year.

The FBR sources said the committee would sort out issues between the provincial department and the FBR. Further, the committee will file a monthly implementation report till resolution of all issues which will be provided to the adviser to provincial minister for finance and revenue and Sindh chief minister.

The FBR also said Article 47, 48 and 49 of Part 1 of Fourth Schedule of the Constitution of Pakistan authorised the federal government to collect and levy income tax and sales tax as both the laws i.e. Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990 had been legislated by the National Assembly.

Under both the tax statutes, all the withholding agents had been defined as taxpayers. “Therefore, the responsibility to withhold tax has been imposed upon all corporation/companies, UN organizations/international NGOs and all drawing and disbursing officers of federal/provincial and local governments as taxpayers as defined in the law.