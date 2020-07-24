close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
Forex reserves rise to $19.047bln

Business

Our Correspondent
July 24, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $19.047 billion during the week that ended July 17 from $18.952 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $67 million to $12.121 million, due to official inflows, it said.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also increased to $6.925 billion from $6.897 billion.

