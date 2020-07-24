As wetland-grabbers dry out waterbodies for farming, fisherfolk fight back

HYDERABAD: Fisherfolk, residing along the once scenic freshwater Kalankar Lake, are struggling to save the source of their livelihood, as politically influential landlords have cut it off from the main Nara Canal, its feeding source, to dry out this wetland so they can grab the precious land for farming.

The lake is located in white desert (Achhro Thar), dividing two districts Sanghar and Umerkot. The fishermen families living there used to catch ample fish a few years back, but now things have taken a turn for the worse for the poor community.

Ramzan Mallah, resident of village Allah Bachayo Mallah, popularly known as Farsh Mori, near Dhoro Naro town, Umerkot district, said the illegal move to reclaim parts of lake, spreading over 5000 acres of land, started four years back when certain influential landlords intervened to deprive the natural water body of its water share.

Being involved in the struggle to save the water body, Mallah termed it a wicked move by certain influential persons, who wanted to force the poor fishermen out of their abodes by disrupting their livelihood activities.

Hardly fifteen years back there were more than 100 families living in the makeshift abodes along the lake, where now hardly five-six families left despite visible threats to their lives and livelihoods.

Some elderly people in the village believe the lake was a remnant of ancient Hakro River, flowing from there to Rann of Kutch (salt marshes) long ago. Many ancient rivers in the subcontinent, including the River Indus have reportedly flowed to the Run of Kutch from different directions.

Kalankar Lake was among the cluster of wetlands, still located in the White Desert now fighting a war of survival because of being forgotten by the government authorities.

Fishermen activists, struggling to rehabilitate these natural waters, call it a common practice in Sindh province, which have 1209 freshwater bodies registered with the provincial inland fisheries department, many of them have nothing to produce in terms of fish, vegetation, attracting birds and wildlife species.

The reason is certain landlords have cut feeding sources or allowed streaming industrial and municipal waste into it to poison the waters, so they may encroach on the land easily.

This practice is not only destroying ecosystem, has also wiping out marine species dwelling along the Kalankar lake since its origin, compelling community people to migrate to other waters in search of the reliable source of income, reports gathered from the community activists said.

There is no exact data about the surviving freshwater lakes in the province, some of whom have been given the status of being recognised as Ramsar Sites.

The reports of reclamation of natural lakes appearing in local and national media are enough for eye opening of the authorities and those working on environment conservation at the face of climate change and global warming.

The elderly people recall the past blissful days when they used to enjoy fish catch from Kalankar, Seroi, Burti, Nokli and Palaro lakes. The community people residing near there used to depend on these waters for livelihood.

Now certain influential landlords either have reclaimed the parts of the freshwater body or are still working to force the community people to move away from there.

“Fishermen are natural custodians of these natural resources through generations and at this stage we are being deprived of our right to fish catch from the lake,” Ramzan Mallah said adding, “The lake is a source of income for hundreds of people living in the area”.

The lake has been surrounded by sand dunes and agricultural lands, where local herders can be seen grazing their animals at green pastures, mainly during the rainy season.

Kalankar lake once used to attract flocks of migratory birds to land and stayed there for the entire wintering season from November to March, making it further scenic.

Apart from this, the lake has also been the natural habitat of local birds, reptiles and common mammal species, which are also being disturbed because of increasing illegal practices along the lake to encroach upon its precious land.

Irshad Gadro, fishermen community activist from Keenjhar Lake, calls it a common phenomenon, saying it seems the natural lakes are not safe from certain people. “These people want to promote farming through reclamation of natural wetlands in Sindh province under the instigation by government officials,” Gadro said.

He said the community people had foiled an attempt to encroach upon the famous picnic resort Keenjhar Lake by the henchmen of a retired government official a week ago.

But, Gandro fears these influential people, enjoying political backing, may come again to reclaim parts of the larger freshwater body, despite its status of being declared as Ramsar Site.

Keenjhar in normal days always attracts a large number of visitors to have a joy trip and enjoy boat rides.

“Though, the tourist activities at the lake are down nowadays because of the lockdown due to spreading COVID-19 pandemic, certain elements wanted to deprive the visitors of this, beautiful waterbody,” he said.

Gandro, an active member of Keenjhar Conservation Network (KCN), said the people had brought heavy machinery to occupy the lake from its mouth at Sonery, where from it receives freshwater through Kalri Baghar feeder, flowing from Kotri Barrage.

Researchers in the field of agriculture, water, and food security point out the rising demands of water for agriculture, industry, hydropower, and households putting pressure on the river and natural wetlands. These natural resources are precious assets to be conserved for future generations.

They believe that encroachment on freshwater land happens because there is no demarcation of lakes mentioned in previous records, while registering the same with the provincial department.

All the waters are considered natural resources, but the community people do not know about any boundaries or covered area of the lakes.

Anyway, the land reclamation in the name of promoting farming may disturb the healthy ecosystems, which otherwise can provide fresh air to humans to breath, besides providing them with clean drinking water.