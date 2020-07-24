No magic wand to fix economy

LAHORE: There was definitely no magic wand that could improve the economy overnight, but it was unfortunate that no serious efforts were being made to stop the rot which started immediately after the induction of this regime.

The way the economy was being handled by the economic managers, Pakistan needed no COVID-19 like crisis for further downgrade. In fact, human tragedy apart, coronavirus helped get rid of hot money for which the country was paying over 13 percent interest on dollars invested in short-term treasury bonds by foreign fund managers.

Right from day one the strategy of this government has been to boost foreign reserves through borrowing and reducing imports to the extent of strangulating growth and manufacturing.

Two way trade is a norm around the world. Countries try to balance the imports by vigorously promoting exports.

Countries with low foreign reserves reduce imports by banning the import of all luxury items be it vehicles, cosmetics, imported processed food, and many other unnecessary items that do not hurt the wellbeing of the people.

Our economic managers instead slapped higher regulatory duties on luxury items that resulted in some slowdown in imports, but luxury was available to those who could afford it. In fact, the duty on electric cars was slashed in the name of improving the environment.

This goes without saying that only the richest could afford these electric cars and would have imported even after paying full duties. No steps were taken to boost exports that in fact registered slight decline in last two years.

Exports need production at globally competitive rates. For general trade activities we need ease in doing business.

Some steps were taken for ease of doing business, but those steps did not bear fruit. The long-term feasibility of any project depends upon the cost at which it produces products.

Cost of doing business increased both for products produced for domestic use as well as for exports. The cost of power, gas, labour, corruption continued to increase.

Devaluation of rupee at massive scale did provide some advantage to the exporters, but the cost of all imported inputs used in exports reduced that advantage as did the high cost of petroleum products. Our economic managers are not on one page as far as facilitating exporters is concerned.

The promise of subsidised power and gas is subject to release of subsidy by the Ministry of Finance that is often delayed. Refunds are hostage to bureaucratic red tape.

The Export Development Fund worth hundreds of billions remains unutilised. This government has failed to promote its exports products through a dedicated approach.

Even during COVID-19, the Bangladeshi Prime Minister approached the top leadership of United States and Europe for facilitating release of held up payments of its garment exporters.

Indian Prime Minister in all his foreign trips pleads for export orders for Indians. We have not seen Prime Minister Imran Khan or Commerce Adviser Razzak Dawood doing so.

During the Musharaf era immediately after 9/11 when US and European orders dried for Pakistan, it was Dawood who led a high level exporters delegation to these countries and obtained orders. It was also after 9/11 the then Finance Minister Shaukat Aziz saw an opportunity of low cost up-gradation of textile industry, as most state of art textile units in the US had collapsed.

He visited All Pakistan Textile Mills Association office and advised them to buy state of art textile machines from closed mills at dirt cheap rate. Pakistani textile industry acted much ahead of its rival India to bring in latest textile technology in Pakistan.

That was a golden era of investment in textiles that doubled our textile exports in the next five years (we are still sitting on that textile export volume).

Opportunities arise in crisis-like situations in big economies. Many enterprises go bankrupt and many are up for grabs.

The Indians are on the look for lucrative bargains. They lost to Pakistan in 2001-02 when leadership in Pakistan was vibrant.

Now Pakistani leadership is mired in internal infighting. Economy is on the back burner. Export is not a priority, foreign loans are.

Political leadership has lost touch with the real entrepreneurs. Being rich in Pakistan is a curse even if you pay all your taxes. Their past support to other regimes is a greater sin then their entrepreneur expertise.