Fri Jul 24, 2020
Broken governance

Newspost

 
July 24, 2020

Taxes in the country have increased manifold. However, the quality of infrastructure and service being provided by the government is abysmally poor. This is especially true in Punjab, supposedly the most prosperous province. Just take one example, that of the road network. Whenever I travel to my native village near Chiniot, I find that all roads leading from Motorways M2 to Chiniot are not only broken, but badly broken. Even the road connecting Motorway M4 to Chiniot is broken. What is the point in having motorways if their exits lead to broken roads?

On top of that, repeated complaints on the Punjab chief minister’s website yield no results. Similarly, complaints lodged on the Citizens’ Portal yield only a pack of lies and broken promises.

P S Ahmed

Islamabad

