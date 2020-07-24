Fixing PIA

During the latest hearing of the suo-motu case on PIA affairs taken up by the Supreme Court, the PIA CEO informed the apex court of the decision to reduce employee strength by 50 percent to make it a lean organization. This measure was long overdue and must be implemented in the right earnest. It is however proposed that retrenchment be carried out on a LIFO basis (last in first out) so that those appointed on a political basis or via bribery from 2008 onwards are removed. Further, a large number of cronies were appointed during the PPP’s rule in the 90s without giving any advertisement and without conducting any test or interview. Such cronies must be sacked.

Rationalisation of manpower must be done in a prudent manner to remove unwanted personnel and those with a political background instead of losing quality personnel by blindly implementing a 50 percent reduction across the board in each department or achieving attrition by fixing an early retirement age. No golden handshake be offered to such surplus employees, otherwise the very purpose of reducing the financial burden is defeated.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi