New York City FC to probe Villa harassment claim

NEW YORK: New York City FC said Wednesday the team will investigate claims of sexual harassment made against former striker David Villa, the Spanish World Cup-winner and ex-Barcelona star.

Allegations against Villa were made on social media by an intern at the Major League Soccer team. Villa has denied the allegations, describing them as “entirely false.”

“New York City Football Club has learned of the allegations made by a former intern by seeing them on social media,” New York said in a statement.

“We take this matter extremely seriously and do not tolerate harassment of any kind in any areas of our organization. We immediately launched an investigation into the matter.”

In comments on Twitter, the woman identified only as “Skyler B” said she was repeatedly harassed by Villa.

“I rarely went a day without him grabbing me or verbally harassing me,” she wrote, saying supervisors at the club thought it was “great comedic material.”

“Women brave enough to tell their stories this loudly are my heroes,” she added.

Villa, 38, denied the allegations in a statement to ESPN.

“I strongly object to the accusations made about me on Twitter,” Villa said.

“As our legal team works to address these false charges, I ask the media and the public to please respect my right to the presumption of innocence in this matter.