A journalist's abduction

It is said that the state is like a mother, and protects and nurtures its citizens. But, unfortunately, Matiullah Jan, a senior journalist, was abducted from the heart of the state, Islamabad, in broad daylight. Hours after his abduction, CCTV footage of the kidnapping went viral across social media. Journalists, human rights defenders and civil society stormed social media – demanding the release of the journalist. Meanwhile, the IHC ordered that the abductee must be produced in court. Interestingly, Matiullah was freed at dusk the same day. This is all thanks to the CCTV footage. Had it not gone viral, the journalist's abduction would have remained a mystery to the world.

Moreover, this blatant violation of basic rights has further tarnished the already smeared status of Pakistan in the contemporary world regarding the right to freedom of speech and protection of dissenting voices. Laudably, the court has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter and asked for a detailed report. It is requested that the government must ensure the safety and liberty of its citizens by all means.

Zarar Khan

Lahore