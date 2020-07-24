Environmental awareness

Because of the creation of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and implementation of CPEC policies, the process of industrialization will surely pick up speed. International forums, though, have been warning about the rise of CFC gases, deforestation, discharge of industrial wastes, poisonous chemical effluent etc.

Our National Assembly had passed an Environmental Protection Act 1997, under which Environment Protection Tribunals had been created and magistrates had also been empowered to proceed with cases. Now where are these tribunals? Where are these magistrates? What has their performance been during these 23 years? How do their prosecution and investigation systems work? Unfortunately, like many other pieces of important legislation, this Environmental Protection Act 1997 has met the same fate at the hands of our federal and provincial governments. I would like to draw the attention of the concerned policymakers that if the industrialization process continues in absence of the implementation of environmental laws, it will be tantamount to storing suicidal material for us and inviting unnatural destruction for our coming generations.

Fayazul Karim Memon

Karachi