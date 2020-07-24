August trials

The month of July is nearing its end, leaving behind a trail of devastating blows to our economy in the form of destroyed crops by locusts and shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The month that follows – August – is a month of mixed feelings. On one hand, we got freedom and our beloved country was created. On the other hand, in the same month Lord Mountbatten gave away Gurdaspur to India – thus opening the way for its incursion into Kashmir. As expected, India snuck into Kashmir after pressurizing the Maharaja to sign annexation to India. Since then, Kashmir has remained disputed territory between the two countries, which have fought three wars, but settlement of the issue is nowhere in sight. To divert attention from its internal follies, India has resorted to increased shelling and unprovoked attacks on the civilian population in AJK. I am afraid the intensity of these acts of provocation by India will continue during August. To make things worse, the month of August also brings floods.

These threats combined can have a devastating effect on our already struggling or barely breathing economy. While these threats are looming over our heads, our politicians are busy in their games of allegations and counter-allegations. Instead of debating issues and preparing for the coming dangers, they are throwing challenges of open debate on the media and trying to prove who is the worst of all. Nobody seems interested in forging unity to devise a plan to fight our common enemies such as India, floods, and Covid-19. I wonder if they will ever learn and work to save the country?

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad