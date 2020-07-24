‘Great scope lies for increasing Pak PPE exports to UK’

LONDON: Chairman Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) Julian Hamilton Barns has said there lies great scope for increasing PPE (personal protective equipment) category exports of Pakistan to the world, particularly to the UK.

He was speaking during a meeting of High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria with a delegation of the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust led by its Chief Executive Neil Carr at the High Commission on Wednesday, said a statement.

Zakaria told the delegation that with ever increasing global demand for PPE Pakistan had been able to develop some more niche products in this category for export to the outside world, particularly to the UK.

“Pakistan’s well developed textile sector came handy in this regard. Owing to this, the country is now producing masks including N95 masks, gloves, goggles, face shields (visors), gowns, shoe covers, hand sanitisers, contactless thermometers and hospital bed sheets of international quality for export,” he said, adding: “Some samples of these Pakistani products have been shared with important institutions and potential buyers in the UK.”

The High Commissioner shared that Pakistan Engineering Council and Ministry of Science and Technology have developed good quality ventilators meeting international export standards.

Zakaria welcomed the ongoing cooperation of the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust with Pakistan’s health sector, particularly its continued collaboration with the Medical Corps of Pakistan armed forces. He said ongoing pandemic was a global challenge, and needed global cooperation.

He paid tribute to the brave hearted NHS doctors and health workers for their heroic role in fighting the pandemic and saving lives. He also commended the British Pakistani medical professionals for their excellent work and sacrifices rendered during the pandemic.

The High Commissioner briefed the delegation on the situation in Pakistan in the wake of pandemic crisis. He highlighted that early measures to check the spread of virus, initially imported, turned out to be effective in containing infections and fatalities in the country.

On the occasion, the High Commissioner presented CE certified Pakistan manufactured face shields to the Chief Executive as a goodwill gesture.

Carr thanked Zakaria for his thoughtfulness and efforts to promote bilateral cooperation. He assured of working towards further consolidation of the relationship between the Trust and Pakistan’s health sector. Carr hoped for more knowledge and expertise sharing at the institutional level in future for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Carr was accompanied by Dr Abid Khan, Medical Director and Dr Muhammad Gul, Associate Medical Director. The guests were served with Pakistani mangoes which they thoroughly enjoyed.