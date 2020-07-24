French sex assault trial ordered for Pope’s ex-envoy

PARIS: Pope Francis’s former ambassador to France, Luigi Ventura, will stand trial for sex assault in Paris in November following complaints by four men, one of whom accused the cleric of inappropriate touching, lawyers said on Thursday.

Ventura, an Italian-born archbishop, was stripped of his diplomatic immunity by the Vatican last July after he was questioned by French police, and resigned in December when he reached the 75-year age limit for his post. His trial will open on November 10, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

“He will be present,” Ventura’s lawyer Bertrand Ollivier told AFP. “He will attend the hearing to defend his honour and innocence.” For the alleged victims, the decision to put Ventura on trial was a “victory,” said Jade Dousselin, a lawyer for one of the plaintiffs.