close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 24, 2020

French sex assault trial ordered for Pope’s ex-envoy

World

AFP
July 24, 2020

PARIS: Pope Francis’s former ambassador to France, Luigi Ventura, will stand trial for sex assault in Paris in November following complaints by four men, one of whom accused the cleric of inappropriate touching, lawyers said on Thursday.

Ventura, an Italian-born archbishop, was stripped of his diplomatic immunity by the Vatican last July after he was questioned by French police, and resigned in December when he reached the 75-year age limit for his post. His trial will open on November 10, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

“He will be present,” Ventura’s lawyer Bertrand Ollivier told AFP. “He will attend the hearing to defend his honour and innocence.” For the alleged victims, the decision to put Ventura on trial was a “victory,” said Jade Dousselin, a lawyer for one of the plaintiffs.

Latest News

More From World