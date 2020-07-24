Next 10 days ‘very crucial’ in virus fight, warns Asad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar on Thursday warned that the next 10 days are “very crucial” and any negligence by Pakistanis at this point could reverse the progress the country has made in the fight against the coronavirus.

“In today’s meeting of NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) with all the chief secretaries, it was stressed that next 10 days are very crucial,” Asad Umar said in a tweet.

The minister’s warning came as Pakistan recorded 1,763 infections and 32 deaths in a 24-hour-period leading to Thursday — over 400 more cases than Wednesday and 700 more cases than Tuesday. Total confirmed cases, according to official figures, are 269,191 while the death toll is 5,709.

The minister, who also chairs NCOC meetings, asked people to strictly follow precautionary measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus during Eid shopping in markets, sacrificial animal markets, and in particular, on Eid day.

“If we do not observe precautionary measures during these days, the declining trend in coronavirus cases could once again turn around,” he added.

In another tweet, the minister said he held an NCOC session in Quetta, hosted by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. He acknowledged the improvement in the case ratio in Balochistan and also appreciated leadership provided by the Chief Minister.

“It was emphasised that continued and in fact enhanced effort on contact-tracing and testing would be essential,” he added.