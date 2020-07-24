Shahbaz’s interim bail extended till August 17

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in the assets beyond means and money laundering case till August 17.

The matter came up for hearing before a two-judge bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh. However, Justice Chaudhry recused himself from hearing the case, saying: “I cannot hear the matter due to my relationship with Shahbaz’s counsel Azam Nazir Tarar”.

Subsequently, the bench referred the case to the LHC chief Justice for fixing before another bench and adjourned further hearing till August 17 while extending Shahbaz’s interim bail until that date.

Shahbaz remained present in the court during the proceedings during which various PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, were also present. Strict security arrangements were made and policemen were deployed inside and outside the court.

Earlier on June 3, the LHC had restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Shahbaz in the money laundering case and granted him interim bail against surety bond of Rs500,000, which was extended several times.