Andrabi, aides moved to Delhi jail’s ward of ‘punishment’

ISLAMABAD: In Indian occupied Kashmir, the family of illegally detained Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Asiya Andrabi has said she and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, have been shifted to “punishment ward” of New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Andrabi’s younger son Ahmed bin Qasim wrote on Twitter: “I woke up to the news that mother and her two aides have been shifted to ‘Punishment Ward’. The condition of this ward is terrible and the routine is extremely stringent. Mother is almost 60 now. Her aide, Nahida Nasreen, is 54 and battling multiple illnesses. Fehmeeda Sofi is 32 but bedridden. All of them have families.”

Andrabi and her two associates were arrested in 2018 after India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a false case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They were taken to Tihar jail where they still remain imprisoned.

Andrabi is suffering from life threatening diseases such as angioedema, urticaria, arthritis, asthma and bronchospasm. DeM General Secretary Nasreen, 55, is the mother of two sons and a daughter and she is also having various health issues. The family says she has been denied proper medical care inside the infamous Tihar jail. DeM Press Secretary Fehmeeda, 32, is bedridden and suffering from various health-related issues.

It may be mentioned here that around 15,000 Kashmiris were arrested only after August 5, 2019, when Narendra Modi government repealed special status of occupied Kashmir and put the disputed territory under military siege, which still continues.

Families of other Kashmiri prisoners lodged in the jails across India too have raised concerns regarding the health and ill-treatment meted out to the detainees.