Over 90pc of UK firms now trading after curbs eased: ONS

LONDON: Around 92 per cent of UK firms were trading in the two weeks to July 12 as more businesses opened their doors to customers on the easing of lockdown restrictions, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the proportion of active firms jumped from 86 per cent in the first two weeks of June, as the economy was boosted by the reopening of non-essential shops and hospitality venues.

Businesses currently trading said 7 per cent of their total workforce had returned from furlough in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the firms said 4 per cent of workers had returned from remote working over the period.

Trading firms also said that 6 per cent of their workforce are expected to return from furlough in the next two weeks. The figures came as part of the ONS’s fortnightly survey of 24,493 businesses across the UK regarding the impact of the pandemic. The ONS also revealed that 41 per cent of businesses continuing to trade said they had less than six months of cash reserves.

Meanwhile, 4 per cent of firms reported no cash reserves at all, while 7 per cent of firms who have paused trading due to the virus said they have no cash left.

The survey showed that 6 per cent of firms have increased capital spending during the period, but 23 per cent said it had decreased and 15 per cent said they stopped capital spending completely.

It also said that, between July 10 and July 17, the number of job adverts increased to just over half, 52 per cent, of their 2019 average. This represented a slight improvement in the jobs market after reporting that advert numbers were 48 per cent of last year’s average at the start of this month.

The lowest point for the jobs market was on May 1, when the number of job adverts was 42 per cent of the annual average.