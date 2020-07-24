ACE summons DHQ MS over corruption charges

JHANG: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Thursday summoned Medical Superintendent (MS) of the DHQ hospital and his financial team over corruption charges. On the directives the ACE DG, the ACE Faisalabad team summoned the DHQ Hospital MS, audit, purchase, finance, admin, and human resource officers. The DG was informed through a complaint that the government had provided millions of rupees for the purchase of medicines, beds and different kinds of equipment and for the repair of CT scene, ultrasound, dialysis and other machinery of the DHQ hospital, but the hospital MS along with his finance team allegedly misappropriated the funds. This issue was being probed by the ACE Jhang circle officer for two months and in the light of his report, the ACE Faisalabad issued notices to all accused officers for personal appearance. According to sources, in the light of an inquiry report generated by the Punjab DG Health Services about DHQ Hospital funds, PEEDA Act proceedings were initiated against four former medical superintendents of the hospital and a directive was also issued for immediate termination of service contracts of audit, purchase, finance, adman, IT and human resource officers a couple of months ago. When contacted, DHQ Hospital officiating MS Dr Rao Arshad said that the ACE inquiry about the utilisation of hospital funds was related to the former MS .