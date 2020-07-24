Two breaches in canal destroy crops in Burewala

BUREWALA: About 20 to 25 feet breach in Ghulam Wah Canal at two places damaged different crops near Mauza Ghafoorwah on Thursday.

According to the Irrigation Department, the canal breaches occurred near Burji 78 and 121, damaging standing cotton and fodder crops on hundreds of acres.

Tehsildar Burewala Zafar Ali Mughal and SDO Irrigation Muhammad Amin along with other staffers reached the spot. The Irrigation and Revenue department staffers were working to fill the breach till the filing of the report.

Man kills daughter: A man killed his daughter over a domestic issue at Chak 25/KB, Qabola Sharif, on Thursday.

Gulsher exchanged harsh words with his daughter Shazia, 20, and in a fit of rage he hit her head with a stick, leaving her dead on the spot.