Pesco offices reopened

KARAK: The offices of Executive Engineer of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Karak reopened by police here on Thursday.

The Karak police registered first information report against the leader of the protest Maulana Mirzaqeem and about one dozen elders.

The police sources informed that the offices of the Pesco were opened by the police by breaking the locks and also registered FIRs against the former district president of Khattak Ittehad, a local rights organization, Maulana Mirzaqeem and about a dozen other elders.

However, no arrest has been made by the police.