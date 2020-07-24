Nowshera hits 900 mark after one more corona case

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera district hit the 900 mark after another patient tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Corona Control Centre In-charge Dr Saeed Khan Paracha said that one more suspected patient of coronavirus tested positive for the viral disease.

They said that number of corona positive cases reached 900 in the district since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. They also said that eight more patients had recovered from the fatal infectious disease and they were sent to their homes after medication at various hospitals of the district.

They added that a total of 808 patients had recovered so far. Around 3,144 persons underwent for coronavirus test in which 2,218 reported negative for the disease. They appealed the people to follow health protocols, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ongoing smart lockdowns during the upcoming Eid to contain the fast-spreading disease and save precious lives. They said that the virus could spread and infect more people if they did not adopt safety measures against the viral infection.