DWP approves 19 projects

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 19 projects worth Rs26.66 billion.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan chaired the first session of the PDWP meeting.

An official communique said 30 projects came under discussion for reviews and approvals.

The PDWP approved 19 projects at an estimated cost of Rs26.66 billion. Of the remaining 11 projects, three projects were sent to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for consideration, while eight projects were deferred owing to further review and rectification by the respective line departments.

In the forestry sector, the Merged Areas integrated Development Forestry Project was approved.

Also, a mini zoo at Kanju Township in Swat also got the nod from

the Provincial Development Working Party.

Under the Accelerated Implementation Programme 2020-21, the contribution to the Prime Minister’s National Agriculture Emergency Programme with a focus on the merged areas

has been approved as well.

The approved projects under the higher education sector include the feasibility and establishment of the University of Engineering and Technology in Swat.

For multi-sector development, a number of projects were approved for implementation by

the concerned departments.

These multi-sector development initiatives include clearance of outstanding liabilities of contractors, compensation and arbitration awards to the affectees and payment of court decretal amounts.