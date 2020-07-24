Two accused escape police custody in Manshera

MANSHERA: Two gangsters escaped from police custody here on Thursday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Munir along with the police party was shifting accused Mehmood Shah and Muhammad Zafar to district jail when both the accused managed to flee.

Mehmood Shah was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy some two days ago. According to police, Muhammad Zafar was arrested in a robbery case and both the accused were being taken to the jail following medical examination at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch suspended ASI Muhammad Munir and a police constable.

Steps on for better policing in Hazara

Drastic changes were being incorporated into the existing police setup for the better policing in the division, a top official said on Thursday.

“We have chalk out a strategy to induct Muharar staff after a test and interview process as we have to change the traditional culture at police stations,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman told the cops in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar district. He said bold and highly professional and senior personnel would be posted as moharrir in all 58 police stations across the Hazara division.

“If Moharrir staff posted at police stations is highly professional, dead honest and welcomes complainants with a smile, I am firm that over 50 percent issues related to police attitude and delay in justice would be addressed automatically,” he added. He appreciated the sacrifices rendered by Torghar police and local tribesmen.

“The history of Torghar goes back to centuries and local tribes and police in pursuing their forefather’s legacy didn’t allow militants to sneak into their territory,” the DIG said. The DIG later on also addressed members of the dispute resolution council (DRC) and local elders. He said that as many as 7,000 police personnel would be deployed at cattle markets across Hazara to ensure enforcement of standard operational procedures.