Amir torture & humiliation case: Judicial commission seeks extension into inquiry time

PESHAWAR: The judicial commission constituted in the case of torture and humiliation of a citizen in police custody has written to the Home Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to extend the given period for completion of the inquiry proceedings.

The office of the registrar of the judicial commission constituted in the case of Raziullah alias Amir Tehkalay had sent a letter to the Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the extension in the period of inquiry on July 14. A reminder was sent the other day by the registrar to intimate his office about the extension in period for completion of the inquiry proceedings in the case and submitting its report. The judicial commission, headed by Justice Lal Jan Khattak, was constituted in the case after the incident was highlighted in media and people staged protests in different cities against the misuse of powers by the police.

The one-member commission is to probe and determine the root causes and facts of the incident, fix responsibility against the officials concerned, determine institutional lacunas in the system leading to such incidents and make recommendations to avert such happenings in future.

The commission was given the powers to summon anyone and require production of any document in the case.

Station house officers of Tehkal and Agha Mir Jani Shah (Yakatoot) and three other cops were arrested after the video of humiliation of Raziullah went viral on social media few weeks back. Besides, the government and the police authorities removed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Operations and the DSP University Town in the case after a wave of protests started in many cities. Amir was arrested by the police after his video went viral on social media in which he abused the senior and junior police officers. Many criticised the language he used in the video against the police force.

Later a video of Amir was shared in which he regretted what he said about the cops. However, another video got leaked and went viral on different social media in which Amir was being humiliated by policemen.

This made thousands of people on social media furious, who demanded immediate and strict action against those involved in the gruesome act.