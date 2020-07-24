Jirga in Karak seeks arrest of killers

KARAK: A grand jirga at Takht-i-Nusrati here on Thursday condemned the killing of innocent woman and her two young sons in Bogara area of the district and demanded the police to bring the real culprits to justice.

Two MPAs Malik Zafar Azam and Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel, former elected representatives, traders and lawyers also attended the jirga. On the occasion, the speakers condemned the worsening law and order situation of the tehsil and set a one-week deadline for the arrest of the culprits.