Levies, Khassadars merged into police

PESHAWAR: The second batch of 1,500 Levies and Khassadars have been absorbed in the KP police, said communication on Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, while addressing a video link conference on Thursday, said the second batch of law-enforcers from newly merged districts has been absorbed. He said the training of one batch is to kick off on August 3 while the special branch, traffic and other wings are also being extended to the merged districts.