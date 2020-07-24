GHALLANAI: The mother of a local senior journalist Shahnawaz Khan Mohmand passed away on Thursday.Her namaza-e-janaza was held at Khawajawas Kor in Mian Mandi, which was attended by people from all walks of life. The deceased was also mother of Ameer Nawaz, a muharrir in the district administration, and grandmother of journalist Ziaullah Mohmand. Qul for the deceased would be held at Khawajawas Kor in Mian Mandi tomorrow.