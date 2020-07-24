tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALLANAI: The mother of a local senior journalist Shahnawaz Khan Mohmand passed away on Thursday.Her namaza-e-janaza was held at Khawajawas Kor in Mian Mandi, which was attended by people from all walks of life. The deceased was also mother of Ameer Nawaz, a muharrir in the district administration, and grandmother of journalist Ziaullah Mohmand. Qul for the deceased would be held at Khawajawas Kor in Mian Mandi tomorrow.