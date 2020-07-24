Protesters demand release of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Jang/Geo Media Group on Thursday continued the protest against the detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to highlight the demands. The protesters demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him who had been under detention for the last 134 days. The speakers, including the senior journalists, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others recalled that the owner of the largest media group of the country had been arrested in a 34 years old property despite the fact that there was no wrongdoing in the deal. They severely criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and National Accountability (NAB) for being in league with each other and illegally detaining Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The protesters said the rulers wanted to suppress the voice of the independent media and opposition. They observed that the rulers had left behind even military dictators in the anti-media policy and violated all the norms. Terming the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as illegal and unconstitutional, they said the media could not be gagged through such cheap tactics. They said the media workers had never accepted illegal acts of the rulers in the past and would not do so, neither now nor in future. The speakers deplored that they had been requesting the chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the ongoing injustices with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman but in vain.