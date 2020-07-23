Punjab passes bill to protect Islam’s foundation

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020, besides passing Ravi Urban Development Authority Bill and the Punjab Cooperatives Societies Amendment Bill.

The printing and publication of objectionable material are prohibited under the Bill. The Bill bars the publisher, editor or translator from printing or publishing any book and material that consists of photographs or pictures of suicide bombers, terrorists, except as required by law enforcing agencies for purposes of investigation.

The new law has also made it mandatory that “the blessed name of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) shall be preceded by the title Khatam-an-Nabiyyin or Khatam-un-Nabiyyin followed by ‘Sallallahu alaihi wasallam’ (darood) in Arabic text.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the federation and provinces should follow Punjab in this regard. The bill like should be passed by the centre and all provinces, and enforced all over Pakistan.