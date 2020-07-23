SEZs, roads, energy projects to change fate of Pakistan: Asim

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Lt. General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said that Special Economic Zones (SEZs), roads, motorways, and energy projects would change the fate of Pakistan.

The prime minister has given special directives to speed up the projects falling under CPEC, he stated while talking to a private news channel programmes.

The work on SEZ being carried out in Faisalabad, Karachi, Rashakai area was in progress, he stated. The Chinese companies are taking keen interest in corporate farming of Pakistan, he added.

The priority was given to generate cheap electricity for Pakistan, and for this purpose, domestic coal would be utilized to achieve the objective.

Lt General (R), Asim Saleem Bajwa said that water reservoirs, dams and other hydel projects including Diamer-Bhasha would benefit the agriculture sector.

To a question, the CPEC chairman said that civil and military leadership had unanimous priorities for CPEC which, he added to improve lives of the people of this region.

To another question, he said out of 17 power projects, some nine has been completed so far. The approval for ML-One project was given to kick start the project. About motorways and other road infrastructure, he said that construction work on a road from Khoshab to Avaran was going to launch.