‘Unhealthy wheat being supplied to mills’

LAHORE: Unhealthy wheat having moisture as high as 40 percent and laces of fungus is being supplied to flour mills, posing serious health hazard to masses, it is learnt.

The provincial food department has sought report from the official concerned about complaints of watering wheat sack and supply of poor quality flour in the market. Sources alleged that wheat laced with fungus, which is injurious to health, was being released to flour mills from several centers of Food Department. The high moisture content helped in increasing grain weight, which in fact being done intentionally under field formations of the food department to balance thousands of misappropriated bags, said sources.

A flour mill owner warned fellow flour mills in a message said anyone lifting wheat from Okara District should be aware that thousands of sacks have been missing from centers, including Head Sulaimanki, Mandi Ahmadabad, Rajowal and Havailian, which had actually been sold in the open market when grain prices were high about six months back. To balance theses unaccounted quantities, he added, wheat having higher moisture is being dispatched to Lahore mills. An insider accused officials of Food Department that even gunjis under open sky were intentionally uncovered at Rajowal center during last rain for increasing grain weight. A flour miller accused the officials of artificially increasing weight of wheat by washing it.

Consumers too have complained about poor quality, stinky and dark colored flour being sold in the market. A resident of the old city alleged that flour quality was not acceptable as high moisture contents badly altered its taste. He said complaints of diarrhea are common as result of consuming poor quality flour.