Makkah Grand Mosque to remain closed during Eid Al-Azha

JEDDAH/MAKKAH: The safety of pilgrims had been the top priority in preparing for this year’s Hajj, Saudi security officials said on Tuesday.

Announcing the completion of the first stage of planning for the annual religious gathering, the commander of the forces responsible for security at the Grand Mosque in Makkah stressed that protecting worshippers was paramount.

“We have mainly focused on the health aspect this year for its extreme importance in the current unique situation (the coronavirus disease pandemic). The remaining stages will be implemented in the coming days,” said Maj. Gen. Muhammad Al-Ahmadi.

He pointed out that new arrangements had been put in place to control pilgrims’ entry and exit to the Grand Mosque to ensure social distancing and effective precautionary measures against COVID-19. Defined pathways for the performance of walking rituals around the Kaaba and between the hills of Safa and Marwah had been established, and entrance to the Grand Mosque area would only be allowed to those with official permission.

Due to the virus outbreak, the Grand Mosque will be closed to worshippers for Arafa day and Eid Al-Adha. “The decision to suspend prayers in the Grand Mosque including its outdoor arenas will continue. We invite people of Makkah to break their fast on the day of Arafat in their homes,” added Al-Ahmadi.