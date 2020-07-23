International media team visits LoC

RAWALPINDI: A team of international media visited the Line of Control (LoC) to interact with victims of Indian continued ceasefire violations and witnessed the situation along the LoC.

International media was shown areas in Poonch Sector towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately target civil population with heavy weapons, mortars and even using cluster ammunition in various sectors of LoC against all international conventions.

International media persons witnessed military posts deployed along the LoC eyeball to eyeball. Since the BJP govt is in power in India, there have been increased ceasefire violations. Since 2015 till date, 11,815 CFVs have been committed by Indian troops along the LoC. The Pakistan Army does not target civilian population across the LoC.

International media was also shown the Indian surveillance grid and obstacle system along the LoC having depth of anti-infiltration grid 3-4 kilometres from the LoC. This surveillance system consists of three tiers layered defence. First tier which is closed to LoC 500-1,000 meters includes mines, surveillance detachments, underground sensors, long-range observation system; second tier is on the border fence; and main defences 1,000-2,000 meters include wire obstacles, battlefield radars, anti-infiltration obstacle system; third tier is on the ridge lines, nullahs, gaps and roads.

The visiting media team was told that Wednesday was the 347th day of continued siege of IOJ&K by more than 900,000 Indian troops with ratio of one soldier for every eight Kashmiris as a result of 5th August, 2019 illegal actions aimed at changing demographics of the area. The innocent people targeted by Indian troops while violating ceasefire line, included women and children.